Family of 16-year-old killed in West End shooting seeking justice

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is seeking justice after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night in the West End.
The family members do not believe Eric Shields, 16, was the intended target of the shooter.
“I think that might be the case. Firing shots. Eric was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Shamoni McDavis, Eric’s 18-year-old sister.
Shields was shot in the 700 block of Hopkins street just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
So far no arrests have been made.
Several people were shot in Cincinnati over the weekend, resulting in at least two deaths.
Shields, and 21-year-old Neko Larkin who was shot Saturday while riding the Metro Bus near Dana and Reading Road. He would be driven to UC by the Metro bus driver. Larkin would later die at the hospital.
Shields family said when they arrived at the hospital they saw the bus and part of the emergency entrance blocked off as they were trying to gain access themselves.
This is now the second major tragedy for this family. Shield's mother Kelli Walton was murdered by her ex-boyfriend on Hawaiian Terrace in 2010 while she was holding a baby.
The family feels they are going through this all over again.
While you hear a lot of talk about stopping the violence. McDavis questions whether anyone is listening as the shootings continue.
“It's getting worse. Nothing is changing, nobody is speaking up. I don't know, everyone has got so much hatred in their heart,” she said. Eric's grandmother was so distraught she had to be taken to the hospital since the shooting and she's still there.
Thursday they plan to have a candlelight vigil for him around 6 p.m. at Hopkins and Cutter
If you have any information about his murder or any of these killings, call Crime Stoppers. 513-352-3040.
