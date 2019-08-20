A Few Light Showers Overnight

The high temperature reached 92° and the heat index once again rose to the upper 90s and all that heat and humidity set off a few severe thunderstorms. The high temperature Wednesday will be a bit cooler only in the upper 80s but the humidity will continue on the high side. Showers will be few and far between Wednesday. A few showers could linger Thursday and Friday but by Friday evening cooler and drier air will settle into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.