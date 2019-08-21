Gray, Galvis lead Reds to win

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sonny Gray struck out ten batters and Freddy Galvis hit a go-ahead home run as the Reds beat the Padres 3-2.
The Reds recently acquired Galvis and in eight games in Cincinnati, Galvis has twelve hits and three home runs.
“I’m really happy to help the team win some games," said Galvis. "Just play baseball. I’m really happy.”
Sonny Gray extended his scoreless inning streak to 23 innings before allowing a solo home run -- the only run he allowed in the game.
“I was very aware, but just kind of wanted to keep it -- not talk about it," Gray said of his scoreless streak. "I was aware, for sure. I was trying to keep going for as long as I possibly could and just try to start over now.”
Gray dropped his earned run average to 2.92 -- currently 10th best in Major League Baseball.
The Reds improve to 59-66.
