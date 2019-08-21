17 indicted for conspiracy to bring heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana to NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seventeen people were indicted in federal court this week for a conspiracy to bring large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana from California to the Cleveland metro area.
“At a time when a record number of our neighbors were dying from drug overdoses, this organization allegedly brought in large amounts of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from California and sold it all over Northeast Ohio,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said.
He added, “Some members of the conspiracy used rifles and other firearms to protect their products while others laundered tens of thousands of dollars in drug money.”
Named in the 30-count indictment are:
- Brandon Fletcher, 35, of Warrensville Heights
- Edgar Arturo Sanchez, 27, of Paramount, California
- Stephon Carter, 34, of Cleveland
- Donnie Palmer, 34, of Cleveland Heights
- Kevin Philmon, 37, of Cleveland
- Wayne Nix, 27, of Warrensville Heights
- Robert Hawes, 46, of Bedford
- Antonn Melton, 37, of Maple Heights
- Kevin Williams, 34, of Euclid
- Robert Pollard, 29, of Lithonia, Georgia
- Freddie Murphy, 33, of Cleveland
- Eric Armstrong, 58, of South Euclid
- Jamill McDonald, 37, of Cleveland Heights
- Steven Bouyer, 52, of Cleveland
- Darcell Jackson, 32, of Euclid
- Lonnie Jordan, 29, of Maple Heights
- DeWitt Chisholm, 38, of Warrensville Heights
According to the indictment, the conspiracy took place between August 2016 and November 2017.
“Working together with our law enforcement partners throughout Northeast Ohio, along with the US Attorney‘s Office, we are able to conduct large scale operations and get amazing results,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams.
The case was investigated by the Northern Ohio Law Enforcement Task Force (NOLETF) and SouthEast Area Law Enforcement Narcotics Task Force, a collaboration of police departments including Bedford, Bedford Heights, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Solon, Oakwood and Walton Hills.
“Illegal drug activity brings danger to our communities - it will not be tolerated,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith.
He added, “Collaborative law enforcement efforts will continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations bringing violence to our streets.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.