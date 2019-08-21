LIVE COVERAGE: President Donald Trump addressing veterans in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Donald Trump began his speech at the annual AMVETS convention at about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. Trump spent the first 10 minutes of his speech offering up the typical thank-yous and shout-outs to the crowd of about 2,500 veterans gathered at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville.
“We gather today at a truly incredible time in our nation,” he said. “It’s about time we hear ‘America First.’ You didn’t used to hear that. You hear it a lot now. I hope you don’t sick of it. We’re respected again as a nation again.”
Air Force One landed at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport at about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, and about 10 minutes later, Trump showed his face and waved to the crowd of onlookers assembled under sunny skies just south of downtown Louisville.
Trump and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin got into a limousine at 2:05 p.m. to begin the short drive, escorted by police, to the Galt House. Following the AMVETS speech, Trump was scheduled to headline a private re-election fundraiser for Bevin at the Seelbach Hotel just a few blocks away.
The presidential motorcade approached downtown Louisville from the south, heading up Interstate 65 at about 2:15 p.m.
WAVE 3 News’ Natalia Martinez reported at about 2:10 p.m. that several protesters had gathered near the Galt House, but things were fairly tame. Not even 15 minutes later, the crowd was much larger, and was chanting its opposition messages.
WAVE 3 News’ Mike Fussell reported that at the Bevin fundraiser later, anyone interested in getting a selfie with Trump will need to cough up $20,000.
Trump’s last official visit to Louisville took place in 2017, when he spoke to a crowd of thousands at Freedom Hall. And while on the campaign trail in 2016, his stop in Louisville led to several lawsuits that were eventually tossed.
