Middletown Division of Fire donates fire engine to Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Middletown Division of Fire donated a fire engine to the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday.
The 1997 Luverne fire engine was taken out of front line status for in 2009 and reserve status in July 2019.
The island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently has no modern day fire apparatus, Middletown Division of Fire officials said.
Their current fire engine is a pickup truck with a small water tank in the truck bed.
“We are pleased to be able to extend the life of this fire engine, giving St. Vincent and the Grenadines an improved way to fight fires in the future,” Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli said in a news release.
MFD officials said they have donated old firefighting gear and breathing equipment on several occasions in the past to the Dominican Republic and other nations’ firefighting and police services.
They said the equipment and gear no longer met National Fire Protection Association standards and could not be used in the United States.
The donation of the fire engine was approved by city council at a meeting on Aug. 20.
