’Most prolific’ serial killer to plead guilty on Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19/Cincinnati Enquirer) - Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters says the serial killer he once called the ‘most prolific’ will be arraigned, plead guilty and be sentenced on Friday.
Deters says Samuel Little will appear live via teleconference from inside the California State Prison, Los Angeles County at noon before Judge Melba Marsh.
The prosecutor’s office says the 78-year-old confessed to the murders of two Cincinnati women in May.
Little killed women by strangulation.
“That was the way he enjoyed his pleasure was to strangle these girls,” Deters said back in June. “He specifically looked for girls with a certain neck type that he liked and that’s why he did it."
Little’s first Cincinnati victim, Anna Stewart, was found in Grove City in October 1981, Deters said.
Little’s second Cincinnati victim is an unidentified woman police are referring to as Jane Doe.
“As to the Jane Doe, we just don’t know when it occurred. We’ve got interns down at the coroner’s office going through files trying to see if they can locate potential victims of him that can match the description of the murder and right now we just don’t know who it is,” Deters said.
Little has confessed to killing 90 women. His killings span the country, with incidents in 16 states.
The FBI confirmed 34 of the confessions, with many others remaining uncorroborated.
