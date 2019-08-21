District 3 officers respond to East Price Hill shooting

PRICE HILL (FOX19) - One person was injured in an East Price Hill shooting Tuesday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Cincinnati police have confirmed the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Elberon Avenue.
Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot in the foot with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene in a black vehicle.
Police have not yet provided a description of the suspects.
This is a developing story. FOX19 will provide updates as more information becomes known.
