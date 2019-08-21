Police looking for masked men who robbed Blue Ash bagel shop

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - The Blue Ash Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into a bagel shop on Aug. 12.
Police said they suspects gained entry into the office of Marx Hot Bagels and stole the safe containing an undisclosed amount of money.
During the offense a mask fell from one of the suspects’ face, revealing his face to the surveillance camera.
The suspect vehicle was also captured on surveillance footage from a nearby business and appears to be an older model Dodge minivan.
If you can help in identifying the suspects please contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or Detective Dane Baumgartner at 513-745-6223.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.