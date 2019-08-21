Pre-dawn rumbles of thunder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday evening will be dry, warm and muggy with temperatures in the low and middle 70s by 10 p.m.
Overnight a few rounds of shower and thunderstorm activity will rumble across the landscape, rattle some windows and may awaken some FOX19 NOW viewers.
The storms may have vivid lightning and loud thunder with brief heavy downpours but are expected to remain below severe thresholds.
Thursday will be mostly dry but from time-to-time a few thunderstorms will pop up.
The rain will end long before dawn Friday as cooler, Canadian air arrives. By Friday afternoon the weather will be oh so nice and it will stay that way for the weekend.
