Walnut Hills auto repair shop robbed, store now owes $15K

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Midas Total Car Care in Walnut Hills is now on the hook for $15,000 after a man stole a customer’s care that was in the possession of the auto repair shop.
Regional manager Gary Lindhurt said a man walked into the shop July and told employees his car was broke down. According to Lindhurt, the man then said he needed to use the telephone to call for a tow truck.
Surveillance video shows the man pulling on drawers behind the counter after employees exit the waiting area.
“He proceeded to walk outside into the shop area to the drinking fountain and got a drink, and we have the clipboards hanging there for the cars that are waiting, and he grabbed a set of keys with nobody looking,” Lindhurst said.
A report has been filed with the District 4 office of the Cincinnati Police Department.
“It was a customer’s car, it was a 2019 Hyundai Elantra," Lindhurst said. “It’s $15,000 that we’re going to have to pay off because of somebody stealing a car and it’s got to end sometime.”
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the detective unit at District 4 at (513) 569-8600, or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
