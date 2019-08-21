Warning for drivers: Pellets being fired at moving vehicles on State Route 28

MIAMI TWP., (FOX19) - Drivers are reporting that pellets are being fired at moving vehicles on a busy road in the Miami Township and Milford area.
Richard Allen said he was driving along State Route 28 last week when something hit his windshield and startled him. When it happened two more times, he knew something was wrong.
“Well the first one that hit, that did scare me because I thought it was maybe a rock," said Allen. "Then the third one hit, and I knew somebody was shooting at me. It is kind of scary.”
Someone, who was out of sight, Allen said, was firing off a pellet gun, and Allen’s moving vehicle was the target.
“I don’t care who you are or how good a driver, somebody’s gonna shoot at your window, and they’re up there hid, there’s not a whole lot you can do, but you sure don’t want to stop because you’re liable to get shot yourself," said Allen.
Allen said that thankfully, he was not hurt, but his windshield is damaged. He hopes whoever is responsible realizes how serious the situation is and how dangerous it can be.
“It could cause you to veer over or whatever to get out of the way of what’s hitting you," said Allen.
Allen said he did report the incident to police. He suspects that children or teenagers may be involved.
“Well I hope they catch them, and I hope whoever did it, the parents make the kids pay for the damage," said Allen.
Other local drivers have said they experienced the same thing. Allen is encouraging them to report it, so that history does not repeat itself.
“They’re not first-timers,” said Allen. “They did hit my windshield three times so, they’ve been practicing.”
Miami Township Police have not released any other details regarding the investigation.
If you are a victim or have any information, call police.
