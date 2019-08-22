Cleveland police officer accused of urinating on 12-year-old girl while filming himself

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer is suspended without pay after he was arrested on accusations of attempted kidnapping and sex offenses involving a young girl.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, 34-year-old Solomon Nhiwatiwa turned himself in on Tuesday to Euclid law enforcement. He was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on Wednesday on the following charges:
- Attempted kidnapping (with sexual motivation specification)
- Pandering obscenity involving a minor
- Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
- Endangering children
- Criminal child enticement
- Public indecency
- Assault
- Attempted interference with custody
The investigation stems from an incident involving a 12-year-old girl on Aug. 16, according to police and Euclid Municipal Court documents.
According to the county prosecutor’s office, the 12-year-old victim was waiting for a school bus on Euclid Avenue when Nhiwatiwa drove past her while off duty, stopped his vehicle, and asked if she needed a ride to school.
The girl refused, but Nhiwatiwa returned and then exposed his genitals. Investigators say Nhiwatiwa then began urinating on the girl while filming himself with his cellphone.
“These actions are impossible to comprehend,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “My office will hold him accountable and ensure that he never holds the position of police officer again.”
Nhiwatiwa was relieved from duty pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Cleveland police.
The city of Cleveland hired Nhiwatiwa as a police officer in March 2014. He was most recently assigned to the department’s Third District, Basic Patrol Section.
Nhiwatiwa’s arraignment in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 8:30 a.m.
