Hazmat called to crash blocking NB I-75 at Mitchell

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down at Mitchell Avenue due to a multi-vehicle crash, Cincinnati police said.
Up to six vehicles may be involved in the collision, which was reported just after 6 a.m. Thursday, according to initial emergency reports.
David Hill with Sawyer Truck Towing tells FOX19 NOW one vehicle leaked a significant amount of transmission fluid that is all across the northbound lanes.
He said they tried to put down something to dry the road, but it’s not enough to cover the amount of transmission fluid spilled. So they’re waiting on sand trucks to respond and apply sand down before they can re-open the interstate because it’s still too slick to drive on.
Injuries were reported, but further details were not available.
Motorists are being diverted off the highway at Mitchell Avenue, where they can get right back on.
Major delays have been building in the area all morning.
Detour onto eastbound Fort Washington Way to northbound I-71 or westbound I-74 to eastbound I-275 to return to northbound I-75.
All area highways are slow.
That includes eastbound I-275 between Colerain and Hamilton avenues in western Hamilton County.
Traffic is at a near standstill.
The right lane is closed. Vehicles are squeezing by in two lanes.
A van flipped and ran 150 feet off the road into a wooded area about 6:40 a.m., dispatchers say.
The driver reportedly suffered facial injuries and is headed in an ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.
