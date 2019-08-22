First Alert Weather Day: Expect Storms & Downpours This Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, primarily for this mornings commute as periods of heavy downpours and some isolated string thunderstorms will be possible. This is all part of a front we are waiting to push through that will bring us dry and less humid air for the weekend.
This morning look for pounding on roads especially between 6am and 11am along with some isolated storms that may lack some gusty winds.
Then we keep another round of storm chances for the evening and early overnight as our front makes it way east. A daytime high of 84 degrees.
Then rain chances taper early tomorrow morning as we set up a cool afternoon on Friday with a high of 79 degrees.
Look for dry weather both Saturday and Sunday with a high of 80 Saturday and 83 on Sunday.
