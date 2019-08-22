First Alert Weather Day: More Storm Chances This Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, after earlier storms, we look at another around this afternoon. This is all part of a front we are waiting to push through, that will bring us dry and less humid air for the weekend. This afternoon and evening we could see some isolated stronger storms along with downpours especially east of the city. Some storms could still give us a few areas of gusty winds and lightning.
Then rain chances taper early tomorrow morning as we set up a cool afternoon on Friday with a high of 79 degrees.
Look for dry weather both Saturday and Sunday with a high of 80 Saturday and 83 on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.