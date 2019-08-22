Former Tri-State Fire Chief honored for lifesaving actions in Africa

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Village of Glendale Fire Chief David Moore was honored on Thursday for his work saving lives in Africa.
“I had gone of my first trip in 2012 to Africa and over about 6 months it just became clear that it was a new calling,” David Moore said.
Moore says he transitioned into his new role in 2013 when he created the Africa Fire Mission and he serves as the organization’s executive director.
He says the Africa Fire Mission is growing.
“We are teaching the firefighters there tactics and skills,” Moore said. “We are teaching the community the basics of fire prevention and how to call 911 and stop drop and roll which are things that are not commonly known there and then we are helping to provide the basic equipment for the firefighters so they are able to better help themselves and the community."
Moore’s new role earned him the Firefighter Hero Award from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and Maglite. Moore was presented the award at Great Oaks Fire Training Academy.
“I’m humbling," Moore said. "I never thought myself to be worth enough of an award of this stature.”
“He sets an example for other people," Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder said. "The quicker people realize that in life the rewards come from giving he sets the example for that and he shows us.”
Goldfeder also serves on the Board of Directors for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
“This is just a way for Maglite to give back to the people that really make the company and have made us so successful," Maglite Public Relations Director Lou Desmond said. “We are proud to be an American company and supporting American heroes is something we are glad to do.”
