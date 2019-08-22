FOX19 NOW’s own daredevils rappel the Westin hotel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you were around Fountain Square Thursday afternoon, you might have seen FOX19 NOW’s Jessica Brown and Catherine Bodak rappelling at the Westin hotel.
The fun was to preview the 3rd Annual Over the Edge fundraiser that will be held Friday at noon by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cincinnati.
The first 92 participants to register and raise $1,200 will take part in The Big Rappel.
$1,200 is the amount it costs Big Brothers and Big Sisters to make and sustain a Big and Little match for one year.
Jessica and Catherine were both trained by professionals before they rappelled down the 17 story hotel.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.