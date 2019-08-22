Heavy rain, storms for morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are moving through the Tri-State during the morning commute.
Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Storms are now in our western counties in southeastern Indiana and are expected to slowly track east.
Be sure to allow yourself extra time as you head out.
Travel delays are likely, along with ponding of water on roads between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The storms also could pack gusty winds.
This is all part of a front we are waiting to push through that will bring us dry and less humid air for the weekend.
The high temperature will reach 84.
Another round of storms are possible for the evening commute into early Friday.
Rain chances will taper by dawn as we set up a cool afternoon.
The high temperature will only reach the upper 70s.
Expect dry skies Saturday and Sunday.
Highs will reach 80 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.
