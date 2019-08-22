NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials charged a Grant County High School teacher with rape and sodomy for an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Officials say Kendall Burk, 23, is charged with four counts of third-degree rape and four counts of sodomy.
They say she had multiple sexual encounters with a 15-year-old male student.
The interactions happened over summer break off campus, officials say.
The sheriff’s office says school administration alerted the school resource deputy on Aug. 21 of a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student.
School officials say Burk was with them for two years.
They have not commented on her job status and say they will release a statement from parents soon.
She is currently listed as a bio-medical science teacher on the school’s website.
Burk is currently being held in the Grant County Detention Center.
