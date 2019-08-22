NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student

NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student
Officials say Kendall Burk, 23, is charged with four counts of third-degree rape and four counts of sodomy.
By Sarah Hager | August 22, 2019 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 11:52 AM

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials charged a Grant County High School teacher with rape and sodomy for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Officials say Kendall Burk, 23, is charged with four counts of third-degree rape and four counts of sodomy.

They say she had multiple sexual encounters with a 15-year-old male student.

The interactions happened over summer break off campus, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says school administration alerted the school resource deputy on Aug. 21 of a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student.

School officials say Burk was with them for two years.

They have not commented on her job status and say they will release a statement from parents soon.

She is currently listed as a bio-medical science teacher on the school’s website.

Burk is currently being held in the Grant County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.