‘No boys will be boys here!’ Prosecutor wants teen charged in warehouse fire tried as adult

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The teen charged with setting a massive warehouse fire that caused more than $1 million in damage and forced nearby residents to evacuate will be tried as an adult if Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser has anything to say about it.
“Considering his age near 18 at the time and the damage plus other circumstances, I am asking for the discretionary bind over,” Gmoser told FOX19 NOW Thursday.
"There has to be a strong message and consequences when you essentially burn down half a block and damage an entire neighborhood. No boys will be boys here!”
Flames and smoke were visible for miles when the fire at Laurel and Zimmerman avenues was at its peak before dawn July 25.
The smoke was so thick, it was picked up on the weather radar.
The 17-year-old turned himself in on charges of aggravated arson, arson and burglary/breaking and entering.
He has pleaded not true (not guilty in the juvenile court system).
Hamilton fire officials said neighbors and witnesses provided information that led to the teen’s arrest.
No injuries were reported.
