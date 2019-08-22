Norwood police need help locating chase suspect

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - The Norwood Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect in an Aug. 14 pursuit that ended in a crash on Yarmouth Ave.
Police say Cody Chism, 23, was the driver and he is wanted on a felony warrant for fleeing and eluding.
He also has two misdemeanor warrants outstanding for failure to comply with a police signal and obstruction of official business.
Newly-released dash camera video shows the end of the pursuit through residential neighborhoods that allegedly reached speeds of more than 60 mph.
In the video, the car also appears to run over a guardrail and through a fence before coming to a stop in a wooded area near the Norwood Lateral.
According to court records, Chism had two passengers in the car when he fled from officers.
Those passengers were detained by police on Aug. 14.
Chism fled the scene but left behind his wallet and state ID.
Anyone with information about Cody Chism is asked to contact the Norwood Police Department or CrimeStoppers (513) 352-3040.
