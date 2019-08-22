Pleasant weather on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Scattered showers and some thunder will move to the south this evening and overnight and the showers, between Cincinnati and Lexington at dawn, will continue to move to the south as a cooler, less humid air mass from Canada invades the region.
The sky will clear slowly Friday and the humidity will decline to very comfortable levels for afternoon and evening. The weekend will be dominated by the refreshing air with cool, clear mornings with a patch or two of fog. Each afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. Weekends do not get much better than that in August.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will each have scattered showers and thunderstorms and it will be and a bit more humid but far from oppressive.
Temperature outlooks from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has cooler than normal weather from the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians through September 5th. Precipitation is expected to be near to below normal for the same period.
