Police: Covington man arrested for possession of child pornography

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Covington man was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography, police say.
Following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Kentucky State Police, investigators obtained a search warrant for a home in the 1800 block of Euclid Avenue.
Investigators seized computer equipment, cellular devices and printed photographs that they say suggested Keram Christensen, 38, was involved in the possession and distribution of sexually explicit matter involving juveniles.
Christensen was charged with possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
