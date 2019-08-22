Police: Man arrested in connection with theft at Walnut Hills auto repair shop

Police: Man arrested in connection with theft at Walnut Hills auto repair shop
Cincinnati police say Roland Bostic was arrested Wednesday morning on a theft charge (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Ken Brown | August 21, 2019 at 9:34 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 9:34 PM

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with theft of a car from an auto repair shop in Walnut Hills.

Police say they arrested Roland Bostic, 41, Wednesday morning after FOX19 NOW showed surveillance video from the shop.

The regional manager for Midas Total Care Care said a man walked into the shop in July and said his car broke down.

Gary Lindhurst said the man said he need to use the telephone to call for a tow truck.

PREVIOUS | Walnut Hills auto repair shop robbed, store now owes $15K

Video showed the man pulling on drawers behind the counter after employees left the waiting area.

The manager alleges this man stole the car of a customer of the Midas in Walnut Hills in July.
The manager alleges this man stole the car of a customer of the Midas in Walnut Hills in July. (Source: Provided)

He grabbed a set of keys when no one was looking.

The car that was stolen was a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, Lindhurst said.

No word on whether the car was recovered.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.