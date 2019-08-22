Police: Man arrested in connection with theft at Walnut Hills auto repair shop

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with theft of a car from an auto repair shop in Walnut Hills.
Police say they arrested Roland Bostic, 41, Wednesday morning after FOX19 NOW showed surveillance video from the shop.
The regional manager for Midas Total Care Care said a man walked into the shop in July and said his car broke down.
Gary Lindhurst said the man said he need to use the telephone to call for a tow truck.
Video showed the man pulling on drawers behind the counter after employees left the waiting area.
He grabbed a set of keys when no one was looking.
The car that was stolen was a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, Lindhurst said.
No word on whether the car was recovered.
