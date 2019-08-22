Male shot in stomach shows up at hospital

BOND HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A male with a gunshot wound to his stomach showed up at University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight, Cincinnati police said.
His mother picked him up at the Mobil gas station off Paddock Road in Bond Hill and took him to the hospital about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, they said.
Officers found a gun and blood there, according to police.
The shooting remains under investigation.
The male, who is expected to recover, is not cooperating with authorities, police said.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.