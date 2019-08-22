Trump protester cited for dumping water on Trump supporter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Trump protester was cited during President Donald Trump's Louisville visit after dumping water on one of his supporters.
The crowd started off with about 50 people behind barricades before they made their way closer to the Galt House.
From there things got louder.
Cody Schneider, who was there to show support for Trump, became the center of some of the protesters' attention.
"I would love to find people that we could have a civil conversation," Schneider said.
Schneider was outnumbered by people holding posters wanting to show the president a piece of their minds.
Schneider told us it's difficult for him to voice his support for Trump.
"We get yelled at, you know, we get told that we're racist," Schneider said.
In the middle of the argument we also met Dawn Denni, a trump protester who came to Schneider's defense.
"We all have the same constitutional rights for a peaceful protest," Denni said. "We should all be able to be out here with our own frame of mind, our opinions without any negativity."
Denni is an AMVET member.
"Once I found out a few nights ago that he was going to be here, I don't want to be a part of any endorsement."
But right when things seemed civil, someone decided to dump water on Schneider.
That's when LMPD stepped in and cited the man.
A small crowd of protesters also showed up at the Seelbach. One Trump supporter was asked to leave by LMPD after yelling at the protesters and grabbing one of their flags.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.