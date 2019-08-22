Woman killed in fire at Brown County mobile home

MT. ORAB, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman died in a fire at her mobile home in Brown County early Thursday, fire officials said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene investigating in the 500 block of Main Street, they said.
Fire crews responded to the mobile home when a neighbor spotted smoke and called 911 just after 4 a.m., Brown County dispatchers said.
The woman was trapped but removed by fire crews by 4:27 a.m., they said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Mt. Orab Fire Department.
Officials with the Brown County Coroner’s Office said they are out right now trying to find her family to notify them of her passing.
Once they have spoken with her relatives, the woman’s name and age will be released.
The blaze started in the kitchen area, but was small and quickly contained, they said.
The cause remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
