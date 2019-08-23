Another wet morning commute ahead of pleasant weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re in for another wet morning commute, but much pleasant weather is ahead this weekend.
Showers are moving in early Friday, bringing wet roads as you head into work or school.
It wont’t be as stormy as Thursday, when heavy rain and crashes brought the morning drive to a grinding halt on local highways.
Temperatures are expected dip into the upper-to-mid-60s by daybreak.
Rain will taper later this morning, and skies will clear this afternoon.
The high temperature will reach 79 degrees.
The sun will make a welcome return this weekend.
Expect clear skies both Saturday and Sunday.
Daytime highs will be pleasant and in the upper 70s and low 80s.
