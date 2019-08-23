Cincinnati murder suspect arrested in Los Angeles

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect in a Cincinnati homicide is under arrest in Los Angeles, Cincinnati police announced late Thursday.
U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mattheau Arnold on a murder warrant for causing the Aug. 1 homicide of Ricky Jackson Jr., 24. Cincinnati police said in a news release.
Jackson, 24, was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in the the 2500 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood about 11:20 p.m. Aug. 1.
Arnold remains in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to Cincinnati.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
