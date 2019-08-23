Cincinnati’s mayor questions deal behind music venue at Banks, calls for transparency

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s mayor is raising questions and calling for transparency regarding a deal for a music venue at The Banks.
It includes Hamilton County buying land along the riverfront that belongs to a concrete company, one that requires the Cincinnati Bengals to approve.
Mayor John Cranley wants to see how much Hamilton County will spend to buy the spot where Hilltop Concrete currently operates to provide new parking and a possible indoor practice facility for the Bengals.
“We are told that this deal makes the county’s stadium deal better,” he wrote Thursday to council members, county officials and Hilltop executives.
“But the public won’t know if that is true until it sees the amount of public money that will be spent to move Hilltop.”
The Bengals can veto any buildings near the stadium where the county wants to locate the concert venue.
They have agreed to waive their restrictions on buildings next to it if the county buys Hilltop’s land for more parking and lets the team build an indoor practice facility there if it wants.
Cranley is suggesting a different location at The Banks for the music venue.
It’s about a block further from Paul Brown Stadium that won’t require moving Hilltop, according to a letter he sent this week to council members, county officials and Hilltop executives.
HIlltop, meanwhile, is interested in possible new locations in Queensgate and Price Hill, including some land owned by the city.
Our news partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer requested documents and emails related to the negotiations but received 275 pages that were almost completely blacked out.
FOX19 NOW has left requests for comment with all three county commissioners and a county administration spokeswoman. We’ve also asked them to give us to unredacted records related to the deal.
“Under Ohio law, real estate negotiations are not public record because they would affect the negotiations so they’ve excluded that," said the commissioners’ attorney, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
“We have not gotten word from our clients that we should release it. I have no problem with releasing it. It’s their call.”
“The public has a right to know and the city should not commit to spend any money or transfer any land until all the facts are on the table,” Mayor Cranley wrote. “Sunshine makes better public policy than secrecy.”
