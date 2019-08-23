Driver in custody after high-speed chase in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver is in custody in Middletown after leading authorities on a high speed chase Friday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the chase began when the driver blew past one of them speeding more than 100 mph on Ohio 122 at Union road and Atrium Medical Center near Interstate 75 just before 6 a.m.
From there, the chase was on and spanned all over Middletown past the hospital all the way over to Carmody Boulevard and Ohio 4.
By then, Middletown police joined the pursuit.
Authorities managed to stop the fleeing vehicle without further incident or any crashes, according to OSP.
The driver was immediately taken into custody.
He has been identified as a 38-year-old man.
