A fine weekend ahead!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - How fine will the weekend be, you ask? A meteorologist colleague of mine from a few years back would reply, “as fine as frog’s hair."
This evening for high school football will be a bit breezy, pleasantly cool and dry. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings will be mostly clear and cool with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. A few rural valleys northwest of Cincinnati may drop into the low 50s for a short time both mornings.
A mostly sunny sky will dominate the afternoons and the ever present humidity will be noticeably absent. With high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Heading to the Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati match at Nippert Stadium Sunday evening. It will be about 80° as the game begins and drop into the middle 70s.
