Fuel spill closes WB Buttermilk Pike off I-75 in NKY

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (FOX19) - A large fuel spill has shut westbound Buttermilk Pike off Interstate 75 and parts of Buttermilk Crossing and Grandview Drive until at least 2 p.m. Friday, state transportation officials said.
A Hazmat crew needs several hours to clean up the spill, which was reported just before 8:30 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatchers.
“Grandview Dr. was also closed off to traffic between Buttermilk and Buttermilk Crossing, Buttermilk was very slick and it was difficult to keep control of the car turning onto the detour on Buttermilk Crossing," Jameson King tells us.
Several law enforcement agencies are on scene including officers from Crescent Springs, Erlanger and Fort Mitchell; Kentucky State Police and a Rumpke truck.
No injuries have been reported.
Villa Hills city officials are advising motorists to detour onto Royal Drive and Beechwood Road in Fort Mitchell and then take Anderson in Crescent Springs, according to a news release.
