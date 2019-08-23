Kings Island supports local business for construction of new coaster

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island is keeping their business in the Tri-State area family for the construction of its newest roller coaster.
The Mason amusement park announced Aug. 15 that it would be building Orion, its tallest, fastest steel coaster yet. The ride is set to be unveiled in spring 2020.
Now, developers are rolling out pieces for what will be the park’s biggest investment since it opened in 1972, and they’re enlisting in a local steel manufacturer to get the wheels turning in the new construction project.
Batavia’s Clermont Steel Fabricators has already begun bringing parts to the park, said Chad Showalter, director of communications at Kings Island.
"They’ve fabricated our Banshee roller coaster as well as Diamondback, and we’re very lucky to have a steel manufacturer of their caliber right here in the Greater Cincinnati community,” Showalter said. “Kings Island is committed to supporting local businesses, so this was a natural fit for us and one of the reasons we decided to pursue this kind of roller coaster.”
Orion will need a lot of steel: It will have 5,321 feet of track in what will be the longest steel coaster at the park. And that wouldn’t be cheap to deliver from far away, Chowalter said.
"You know when you have something the scale of Orion ... you can’t deliver it all in a day and you can’t make it all at once,” he said. “That’s coming from just a few miles away, and that allows us to invest more money into the ride experience itself, instead of transportation costs for those materials.”
Orion is said to be a giga coaster, meaning it has a height or drop between 300 and 399 feet. It will be one of seven of its kind in the world.
“And we’re just lucky to have that here at Kings Island. We can’t wait to provide that experience to our guests,” Showalter said.
Click here for park hours and times.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.