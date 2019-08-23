Lakota East High School kicker dedicates 2019 season to helping kids with cancer

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - In a continuing effort to raise funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer, Lakota East High School kicker/punter Gavin Myers is dedicating his 2019 football season to kids with cancer as a Kick-it Champion.
Gavin will accept donations for each field goal and extra point he makes during the football season. All donations received will benefit childhood cancer research through Kick-It, powered by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Gavin, who is participating for the third year and raised a total of $7,035, was inspired after his Aunt Mandy passed away and his Aunt Nikki was diagnosed with cancer. “I felt helpless and being a Kick-It Champion helped take those feelings and turn them into something good and make a difference in the lives of sick kids at the same time,” said Gavin. “It’s been a very rewarding experience.”
Gavin’s goal for 2019 is to raise an additional $2,500 for childhood cancer research. He is dedicating his senior season to Madison Smallwood who passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 12 from osteosarcoma and Gavin has no plans for stopping. “If I am fortunate enough to play in college I would like to continue to be a Kick-It Champion. I would also like to major in nursing,” said Gavin. “I have been inspired by all of the cancer warriors in my life and know that is one more way I can make a difference.”
The Kick-It Champion program was started by All-State Ohio football player Matt Colella who battled cancer as a middle school student. His commitment to help other inspired his community and athletes around the country to become Kick-It Champions for children with cancer.
For more information, to pledge or to donate, visit Gavin’s Kick-It Champion page https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1727164.
Press release provided by Alex’a Lemonade Stand Foundation.