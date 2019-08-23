Lakota East High School kicker dedicates 2019 season to helping kids with cancer

Gavin’s goal for 2019 is to raise an additional $2,500 for childhood cancer research. He is dedicating his senior season to Madison Smallwood who passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 12 from osteosarcoma and Gavin has no plans for stopping. “If I am fortunate enough to play in college I would like to continue to be a Kick-It Champion. I would also like to major in nursing,” said Gavin. “I have been inspired by all of the cancer warriors in my life and know that is one more way I can make a difference.”