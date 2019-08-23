Mosquito in Clermont County tests positive for West Nile virus

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A mosquito trapped at the Paxton Ramsey Park in Miami Township tested positive for West Nile virus, Clermont County public health officials said.
The virus can cause several symptoms including fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, serious illness and sometimes death.
Officials say about 80 percent of people who become infected will not show any symptoms.
Clermont County public health officials say they trapped and tested 1,895 mosquitoes in the county this year. At least 425,000 mosquitoes have been tested by the Ohio Department of Health and 150 have tested positive.
“We start to see an increase in mosquito activity in our area during late summer,” Clermont County Assistant Health Commissioner Tim Kelly said. “West Nile Virus is nothing new or nothing to be alarmed about, but we like to remind everyone to protect themselves and avoid mosquito bites when they’re outside.”
To avoid mosquito bites, health officials say people should:
- Use EPA registered insect repellent and follow the label instructions.
- Wear long sleeves or long pants and cover as much of your skin as possible when you are outside, especially between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Check your window and door screens to make sure there are no holes to allow mosquitoes in your home.
- Eliminate standing water in your yard where mosquitoes can breed.
- Use larvicide or mosquito dunks if you have areas in your yard that contain water that can’t be drained.
