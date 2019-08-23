National Guard helps bust drug operation in NKY

WARSAW, Ky. (FOX19) - The National Guard may have helped break up a drug operation in Northern Kentucky, according to county dispatchers.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in the 7000 block of U.S. 42 in Warsaw Thursday night after dispatchers say the National Guard tipped them off to what they believed were marijuana crops.
Dispatchers say the National Guard was doing aerial training exercises in the area and spotted crops. That led to multiple searches Thursday night.
We’ve been working to confirm more details and have been told that Gallatin County Sheriff Josh Neale will release more information on their findings on Friday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.