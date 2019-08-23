Owner facing charges following possible dog fighting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown police say the owner of six dogs that were possibly injured as a result of dog fighting is facing charges.
Officers responded on Aug. 9 to a home in the 3200 block of Finley Street for a report of dogs fighting.
Police say six injured dogs were found - four in a kennel, one tied to the back porch and one in the back yard.
The dogs were removed by the animal rescue Joseph’s Legacy between the first police response and the second on the morning of Aug. 10.
Authorities say they located the owner of the dogs, Tamara L. Osmon, and the case was turned over to the Middletown prosecutor’s office.
After consulting with the prosecutor, the Middletown Police Department filed eleven charges against Osmon: six counts of failure to register dogs, four counts of improper confinement enclosures and one count improper confinement chaining/tethering.
Osmon is due in court on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m.
