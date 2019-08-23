Permanent memorial fund created for Oregon District shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Friday, the city of Dayton met to begin discussions of creating of a permanent memorial to commemorate the tragedy in Dayton’s Oregon District on Aug. 4.
The group was convened by Mayor Nan Whaley to take steps to preserve the memory of the victims, honor survivors, and celebrate the community’s resilience.
“This memorial will become a very important site for grieving and remembrance,” Whaley said in a news release. “That is why it is especially important that our community plans together, plans carefully, and has respect for the people who were directly affected by the shooting. Many of those who live and work in the District are still struggling with the tragedy, and we want to be respectful and plan for a permanent memorial with the blessing of those who were and still are closest to the event.”
The Dayton Foundation has created a fund for those who would like to support the memorial. Donations may be directed to fund #8375 at www.thedaytonfoundation.org or sent by mail to The Dayton Foundation at 1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton OH, 45409.
Initial Committee Members
- Sandy Gudorf, Downtown Dayton Partnership
- Sandy Hunt, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Victim Witness Division
- Rob Jones, Ferncliff Cemetery and Oregon District resident
- Chris Kershner, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce
- Dan “Wiley” Lafferty, Oregon District business owner
- Michelle Lovely, Dayton Foundation
- City Commissioner Chris Shaw
- Natalie Skilliter, Corner Kitchen and Oregon District Business Association
- Austin Smith, Ned Peppers and Hole in the Wall
- Mike Parks, Dayton Foundation
- Mayor Nan Whaley
