Police: Arrest made in shooting death of woman in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a woman in South Fairmount.
On Aug. 11, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Queen City Avenue at the Queen City Woods apartment complex.
The victim, Kimberly Lorman, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Lorman got caught in the line of fire and was fatally shot in the head.
Cincinnati police along with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Michael Dudley, 28, at 1 p.m. Friday on a murder warrant for causing the death of Lorman.
