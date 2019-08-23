Police officer accused of filming himself while urinating on 12-year-old linked to 2nd suspicious incident in Euclid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives released more information from the investigation into an off-duty Cleveland police officer accused of urinating on a 12-year-old female stranger.
Solomon Nhiwatawa, 34, turned himself into police on Aug. 17.
According to a report filed with the Euclid Police Department, a man, later identified as Nhiwatawa, pulled up in a blue SUV to the intersection of East 248th Street and Euclid Avenue where the 12-year-old girl was waiting for a school bus on the early morning hours of Aug. 16.
The seventh grade student told police that she has never seen the man before, but he waved to her before driving away.
Nhiwatawa then turned around and came back to the girl, stopping in front of her.
The police report states that Nhiwatawa asked the girl, “What school do you go to?” and “Can I take you there?”
When the girl refused a ride from Nhiwatawa, he drove off for a second time.
Approximately one minute later, the young girl told police that Nhiwatawa walked up to her on the sidewalk and was holding his penis outside of his jeans with one hand and his cellphone in the other hand. She said that it appeared that Nhiwatawa was filming the encounter.
According to investigators, Nhiwatawa started urinating on the girl’s head, upper body, and legs.
After Nhiwatawa finished urinating, police say he continued to use his cellphone to record while walking away out of sight.
The girl called her mother to tell her what happened. The two then went to the Euclid Police Department to file a report.
The investigating officer collected the girl’s clothes as evidence at the police department and said that they still smelled like urine.
Detectives noted that the description of the suspect provided by the 12-year-old girl was similar to a report of an incident that took place on earlier that same day. A Euclid resident told police that a suspicious subject was spotted in her driveway. When she confronted him, he did not respond before walking towards a blue SUV parked across the street.
Police identified the owner of the vehicle from the driveway incident as Nhiwatawa.
Using his photo obtained by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the 12-year-old girl picked Nhiwatawa out of a lineup of five individuals and said he was the man who exposed himself in Euclid, "with 100 percent certainty.”
The woman who reported the suspicious activity in her driveway was also questioned about Nhiwatawa’s photo and said she believed it was him.
A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Nhiwatawa, who was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in 2014, on Wednesday for the following charges:
- Attempted kidnapping (with sexual motivation specification)
- Pandering obscenity involving a minor
- Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
- Endangering children
- Criminal child enticement
- Public indecency
- Assault
- Attempted interference with custody
Nhiwatawa is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning. He was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
