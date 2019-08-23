Police search for suspicious man driving white van in Liberty Twp. neighborhoods and schools

BUTLER COUNTY (FOX19) -Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspicious man driving a white panel van in Liberty Township Friday, said Sheriff Richard K. Jones.
It was reported that a man with a white beard is diving the van with no side windows and no license plate in different areas of Liberty Township.
He was seen driving slowly near schools and some residential areas.
“Our School Resource Officers and Road Patrol Units are aware of this situation and are vigilant in taking the precautions necessary to keep our children safe.” Says Sheriff Jones.
