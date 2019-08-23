Prolific serial killer to plead guilty Friday to 2 Cincinnati slayings

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A prolific serial killer who has admitted to more than 90 killings across the U.S. is expected to plead guilty Friday in two women’s slayings.
Samuel Little, 79, will appear in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court via teleconference from a state prison in California, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
Little, who is serving a life sentence, recently confessed in May to the murders of two women, Deters said.
Little’s first victim, Anna Stewart, was found in Grove city in October of 1981.
He killed women by strangulation.
Stewart was killed here but because it was raining, Little put her in his trunk and drove her to Grove City, where he dumped her body, Deters said.
Little’s second victim is an unidentified woman police refer to as Jane Doe.
Authorities aren’t sure where when she was killed or her identity.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.