Rain Early, Then Partly Cloudy This Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our front is finally moving through as we start out in these very early morning hours with some rain, as roads will be wet this morning. However, our rain chances will begin to taper west to east and by 8am, most if not all the rain will be east of Cincinnati.
Look for skies to become partly cloudy this afternoon with a cooler and less humid air mass, a daytime high of 79 degrees.
Sunshine will be the rule this weekend both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Enjoy the comfortable and less humid air right through the weekend.
We return to the mid 80s next week with more thunderstorm chances.
