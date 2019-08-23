WATCH LIVE: Crosstown Showdown 2019 official kickoff to high school football

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 2019 Showdown will once again serve as the official kickoff to high school football in the region – beginning on Friday, August 23.
Southeast Indiana rivals East Central (11-2) and Lawrenceburg (5-6) meet in the Hoosier state season opener. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lawrenceburg’s Dick Meador Stadium.
In total, the Showdown will celebrate its 22-year anniversary as the largest and longest running high school football showcase in the United States – with 36 schools playing 18 games every Friday night from August 23 through November 1, encompassing the entire regular season.
Participating Showdown schools are comprised of the top prep football programs from the region. The defending state champions are Beechwood in Kentucky (three-peat in Class A) and Wyoming in Ohio (Division IV).
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.