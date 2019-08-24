Dog found bound with duct tape, throat cut; police looking for owner

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Dog Warden is investigating after a dog was found with her muzzle duct taped shut and her throat cut last weekend.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the dog was discovered on the side of the road in the 5000 block of Trenton Franklin Road on Aug. 17.
The dog was rushed to the veterinarian where a chip was located on the animal.
The information on the chip came back to HART rescue in Cincinnati and they said they adopted the dog out in 2011.
Jones said that information is being investigated.
The dog warden is investigating this animal cruelty case and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the dog to locate the owner.
If you have any information you’re asked to call Butler County Deputy Dog Warden Jamie Hearlihy at 513-887-7297 ext. 6.
“This is appalling, words cannot describe the disgust I’m feeling right now, we will work diligently to find who did this and seek justice," Jones said.
FOX19 NOW spoke to HART and will have exclusive details on FOX19 NOW at 10.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.