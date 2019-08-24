Local businesses give 50 beds to children in need at ‘A Day to Dream’ event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Fifty local children in need are resting in their own beds tonight thanks to a free bed giveaway, “A Day to Dream,” held this morning by St. Vincent de Paul and Morris Furniture Company.
The event is in its third year and was held at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.
Each child was provided with a twin-sized bed set including a mattress, box spring, bed frame, sheet set, comforter, blanket, pillow, teddy bear, a Cincinnati Reds hat, ball and bat.
“It feels really good. Now I can take a really comfy, really good nap,” said Karli Meyer.
Families also received free lunch from Chick-fil-A.
“Our volunteers visit the homes of our neighbors in need and often find a pile of blankets on the floor where each night a child lays down to sleep,” said Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul, Mike Dunn. “The need for beds in our community is great and the generosity of the Morris Furniture Company will provide a good night’s sleep to many children.”
The children were pre-selected based on need.
“I was sharing a bed with my mom and my sister,” said Meyer.
Meyer says sharing a bed with her mom and sister often lead to sleepless nights.
“A lot of people in our community really wouldn’t think of this as a great need, but I think it’s a little bit of a hidden crisis,” said St. Vincent de Paul Development Manager, Daniel Flynn.
Flynn says giving a child a bed of their own goes beyond a restful night. It will help improve their efforts in the classroom.
“One of the things that’s a tremendous indicator of success in school is getting a good night sleep and so far children who are able to have a safe comfortable place to sleep at night we know that puts them on a path to a better future,” said Flynn.
