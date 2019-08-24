Nice Sunday but showers arrive Monday

Jeff's Saturday evening forecast 8/24
By Jeff Creighton | August 24, 2019 at 5:37 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 5:50 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Expect another pleasant day Sunday with just a little bit more cloud cover and temperatures a touch warmer that Saturday.

High temps will wander into the low 80s.

Clouds will continue to thicken overnight into Monday with just the slight chance of a shower.

Better chances of rain and thunder arrive Monday ahead of a cold front that will push through onb Tuesday.

Expect high temps on Monday in the mid-70s, with low-80s on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure and sunshine arrive from Wednesday into the end of the week.

