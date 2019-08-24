Nice Sunday but showers arrive Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Expect another pleasant day Sunday with just a little bit more cloud cover and temperatures a touch warmer that Saturday.
High temps will wander into the low 80s.
Clouds will continue to thicken overnight into Monday with just the slight chance of a shower.
Better chances of rain and thunder arrive Monday ahead of a cold front that will push through onb Tuesday.
Expect high temps on Monday in the mid-70s, with low-80s on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms.
High pressure and sunshine arrive from Wednesday into the end of the week.
