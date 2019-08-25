Butler County parents get approval to receive treatment for 3-month-old with genetic disorder

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -The parents of a 3-month-old have been approved by their health care provider and Butler Health Plan for their son to receive gene replacement therapy after fighting to get their son treated for a month.
Sarah and Logan Stanger’s son Duke is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, better known as SMA. The genetic disorder means the 3-month-old is missing a gene.
“That is the gene that produces the protein that’s going to protect the neurons," said Sarah. "Those neurons shoot off in your brain and tell your muscles what to do. When there’s no protein their those neurons die and then those muscles will never work again.”
Duke’s parents have been fighting for the past month to get him into treatment, but the problem has been the cost.
The gene therapy that Duke needs is called Zolgensma and it costs $2.1 million.
Butler Health Plan updated their policy to include gene therapy and the family’s health care provider, Anthem, also approved the therapy.
“The only thing that we are feeling now is grateful," said Sarah. "We are so thankful that Duke is going to receive the treatment that he deserves we have fought so hard. We exhausted all of the things we could do for him and we are so grateful.”
Sarah says the treatment will be a one-time infusion and so far, Duke has not had any muscle loss.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.